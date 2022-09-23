What Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth had to say about the vacant Rotherham United post

Ainsworth, who celebrates his tenth anniversary in charge of the Chairboys in Saturday's League One game at Sheffield Wednesday, has figured prominently in the early betting to potentially succeed Paul Warne following his move to Derby County.

Millers chairman Tony Stewart has confirmed that interviews regarding Warne's successor are to start next week.

The process towards finding his replacement has already begun with a short-list being drawn up.

Names in the betting alongside Ainsworth include Cambridge United chief Mark Bonner, Exeter’s Matty Taylor, Grimsby manager and Millers playing legend Paul Hurst, ex-Doncaster Rovers supremo Darren Ferguson and former Sheffield United and Hull City boss Nigel Adkins.

Speaking to the Buckinghamshire Free Press, Ainsworth, 49, said: “My daughter called me up and said that I was on the message boards at West Brom and Steve Bruce hasn’t even lost his job.

“He is still in charge as far as I know.

“All these rumours are just rumours and I am really happy with what I have got here.“The moment I start looking around and looking at what I might be able to have [elsewhere] is the moment I let myself down as a manager.

Wycombe Wanderers' English manager Gareth Ainsworth. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s not about the figure – it’s about the feeling and I am really, really happy here.

“I’m not saying that I am going to be here forever because something might come along one day that I might consider, but at the moment, I am loving it here.

“I’m really happy here and my focus is to get the team prepared for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.”

Ainsworth has been in charge of 526 Wycombe matches, winning 206 of them.

The Millers have already received a raft of applications, with chairman Stewart confident that Rotherham's strong start to the season will make them an attractive proposition.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "It's got to be and we are looking forward to going through the numbers. I have no doubt there will be 50 or 60 applicants and I have been inundated with texts.