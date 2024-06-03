When are England's Euro 2024 fixtures? Dates, times and opponents

England will be looking to bring the trophy back home this summer

England head into Euro 2024 in confident mood after their qualifying campaign. The Three Lions have some exciting players in their ranks, most notably Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, and will have their sights set on winning the trophy in Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s men reached the final of the last tournament in 2020 (held in 2021) but were beaten at Wembley on penalties by Italy. Here is a look at who stands in their way in Germany...

Serbia

England kick-start their Group C schedule with a clash against Serbia with a kick-off time of 20:00 BST on Sunday 16th June. The game is being held at the Arena AufSchalke, also known as the Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia.

England kick-start their Group C schedule with a clash against Serbia with a kick-off time of 20:00 BST on Sunday 16th June. The game is being held at the Arena AufSchalke, also known as the Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia.

It is the home of Bundesliga.2 side Schalke 04 and has a capacity of 62,000. Serbia have a few players to keep an eye out for such as Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Denmark

England take on Denmark on Thursday 20th June with a kick-off time of 17:00 BST at the Frankfurt Arena, Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, with a capacity of 53,800.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt play their home games there. Manchester United pair Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen play for Denmark.

Slovenia

England’s final group clash is against Slovenia on Tuesday 25th June at 20:00 BST at the Cologne Stadium, the RheinEnergieStadion, the home of FC Koln. They have just been relegated to the second tier.

The stadium has a capacity of 46,000. Slovenia have some notable personnel including goalkeeper Jan Oblak and striker Benjamin Sesko.

What has been said?

Speaking ahead of Euro 2024, Southgate has said: “There are so many aspects to being with this group of people that I love. We have some really special people who bring brilliant energy to the group. That's what creates the environment that the players come into and can feed off.

“Ultimately we're trying to form a team and a group that have got to push each other and be there for each other. There's a team dynamic that's crucial to winning that we have to find. People will have slightly different roles that they will with their clubs.

“At their club, all of these guys are pretty much first choice on the team sheet, so some have different roles in the next few weeks. The challenge of winning the games and the excitement of seeing our fans out there in some of the biggest occasions in world football is why you're in the game really. That's what we're looking forward to.”