The fixture release date is an exciting day in the calendars of Premier League fans.

It allows supporters to plan for the season ahead as eyes quickly focus on derbies, clashes between rivals and favoured away trips. The day of the Premier League fixtures release will be particularly exciting for the division’s newly-promoted clubs – Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

The upcoming campaign is set to mark a return to normality, with no disruption expected following three seasons of change due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Premier League fixtures will be released at 9am (BST) on Thursday, June 15. Clubs will be given the dates for all 380 top flight matches, although alterations will be made throughout the season to account for live broadcasting.

The upcoming campaign is set to mark a return to normality. Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images

The 2023/24 campaign will kick off on Saturday, August 12, and the final round of fixtures will take place on Sunday, May 19 2024. In keeping with tradition, all fixtures on the final day will kick off at the same time.

During the festive schedule, no two rounds across Christmas and New Year will take place within 48 hours of each other. The mid-season break will also return, taking place between January 13 and 20.