When does the 2022-23 Championship season start and end? When are the fixtures released? Is there a break for the 2022 World Cup?

Forest will join Fulham and Bournemouth in the top flight with the trio to be replaced by Norwich City, Watford and Burnley after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United dropped out of the second tier this season with Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Sunderland earning promotion from League One.

As clubs refresh their squads for the new campaign, here are all the key dates you need.

When does the 2022-23 season start and end?

The Championship campaign will get underway on July 30 and concludes on May 6, 2023. The play-off final will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Is there a break for the Qatar World Cup?

The Championship will pause for just under one month from November 12 for the 2022 World Cup, which begins in Qatar on November 21.

SEASON START: The 2022-23 Championship campaign will begin on July 30. Picture: Getty Images.

The second-tier season will resume on December 10, after the conclusion of the World Cup round of 16 on December 6.

There will be the usual international breaks at the end of September and March but the one normally schedueled for the end of October will not take place.

When are the fixtures out?

The fixtures for the 2022-23 campaign will be released on June 23.