When does the 2022-23 League One season start and end? When are the fixtures released? Is there a break for the 2022 World Cup? - Key dates for Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday fans

Having beat Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals, the Black Cats secured a return to the Championship to join Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United in being promoted.

Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United are the three clubs who have been relegated from the second tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillingham, Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra were all relegated and will be replaced in the third tier by Forest Green Rovers, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and one of Mansfield and Port Vale, who contest the League Two play-off final on Saturday.

When does the 2022-23 season start and end?

The League One campaign will get underway on July 30 and conclude on May 6, 2023. The play-off finals will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Is there a break for the Qatar World Cup?

The League One season will not pause for the Qatar World Cup, although the existing criteria to postpone a fixture because of international call-ups will remain in place.

LEAGUE ONE: Will return for the 2022-23 season at the end of July. Picture: Getty Images.

If a team has three or more first-team players, they can request to have a fixture postponed.

When are the fixtures out?

The fixtures for the 2022-23 campaign will be released on June 23. Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will face each other in league action again while both Yorkshire clubs can look forward to exciting games against the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers.