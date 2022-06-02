When does the 2022 summer transfer window open and close for Premier League and EFL clubs?

The window will officially open for Premier League and EFL clubs on June 10 and will close at 11pm on September 1. This is in line with other European leagues.

Leeds United have got their first piece of business done after they confirmed the signing of Brenden Aaronson while Bradford City signed five new players before June.

Rotherham United have secured the signature of Conor Washington while other Yorkshire clubs are still weighing up their options ahead of the window.

The majority of EFL clubs have confirmed their retained lists, with hundreds of players free to look for new clubs this summer. The free agent market could prove a viable option for plenty of teams as sides still battle with the financial strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where can the most activity be expected?

Leeds could be set for a busy summer as they look to avoid being drawn into another relegation battle. Bradford have already shown their intent to overhaul their side, with five new players through the door.

Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley will likely have a few outgoings following their respective relegations which would leave room for new arrivals.

Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Untied and Middlesbrough will all look to strengthen as they target the top six while Hull City could be busy in their first summer window under new ownership.

Rotherham's main aim will be keeping hold of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe but the Millers will surely be on the lookout for further new arrivals. Sheffield Wednesday will be out to bolster their squad after falling short in their aim of getting promoted from League One.