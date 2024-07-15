With Euro 2024 now finished, all eyes are back on club football.

The Blades and the Whites will battle it out in the second tier this season, alongside fellow Yorkshire outfits Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Barnsley were the only club flying the Yorkshire flag in League One last season but have now been joined by Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United. The line-up is unchanged in League Two, with Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town preparing for another campaign in the fourth tier.

EFL action will return in August, Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Pre-season preparations are in full swing across all Yorkshire clubs, but fans will now be counting down until the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign. Here are the key dates and details for each EFL division.

Championship

The second tier, renowned for its box office entertainment and unpredictability, kicks off on Friday, August 9. Two Friday night fixtures will get the ball rolling, with Blackburn Rovers hosting Derby County and Sheffield United visiting Preston North End.

Leeds United, Hull City and Middlesbrough will return to league action on August 10, before Sheffield Wednesday start their season on August 11. The Owls will take on Plymouth Argyle at 4pm, while the Whites, Tigers and Boro have been given 12:30pm kick-offs.

League One

August 9 is also the start date for the beginning of the League One season. The action starts in Yorkshire, where Barnsley will play host to Mansfield Town in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Huddersfield Town make their League One return on August 10, visiting Peterborough United. Rotherham, meanwhile, will lock horns with Exeter City on the same day. Both fixtures will kick off at 5:30pm.

League Two

A televised clash between Chesterfield and Swindon Town will get the ball rolling in League Two on August 9. Doncaster Rovers will begin their campaign on August 10, as will Bradford City and Harrogate Town.