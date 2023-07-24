The Premier League may have the unrivalled global appeal but the drama of the EFL’s three divisions truly is something to behold. This can be demonstrated by events involving Yorkshire clubs alone last season – many Sheffield Wednesday fans will still be having dreams about their miraculous comeback against Peterborough United.

Sheffield United escaped the EFL last season by sealing promotion to the top flight but the number of Yorkshire clubs with EFL memberships for the new season remains the same, as Leeds United were relegated back to the Championship.

The beginning of a brand new campaign is just around the corner – but when exactly does it all start? Here is all the information you need ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The beginning of a brand new campaign is just around the corner. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Championship

The new Championship season will begin in South Yorkshire, when Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton at 8pm on Friday, August 4. The remaining opening weekend fixtures will then take place across the following two days.

Middlesbrough, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will be in action on Saturday, August 5, before Leeds United host Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6.

League One

All of the opening weekend fixtures in the third tier will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, August 5. Barnsley, the only Yorkshire club in League One, will kick things off against Port Vale.

League Two

