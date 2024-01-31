In an ideal world, clubs would be free from the stress of deadline day with all their transfer targets secured and already in their squads. However, January is rarely simple for clubs.

The need for dominoes to fall elsewhere often means there is a mad scramble late in the window, as clubs look to ensure they are well-placed to meet targets in May.

With deadline day looming, football fans up and down the country will be filled with nervous excitement. With the window approaching its final day, here are all the key deadline day details.

When is deadline day?

Thursday, February 1 is the final day of 2024’s January transfer window.

When does the window close on deadline day?

The window will slam shut at 11pm (UK time) for English clubs.

Can deals be done after 11pm?

Premier League clubs can submit deal sheets after 9pm is more time is needed to submit documentation. This gives clubs an additional two hours to wrap up the signing. However, if a deal sheet is not submitted, signings must be completed before the deadline.

How can I follow deadline day?