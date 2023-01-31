The window officially opened on January 1 for clubs in England and Scotland with plenty of deals done already. Chelsea have been the biggest spenders, with seven new arrivals this month at the cost of almost £200m.
Today, they could seal a £105m move for World Cup winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. Leeds United signed Weston McKennie from Juventus on Monday and yet more activity is expected at Elland Road.
Sheffield United could be busy as Sander Berge’s future remains up in the air while Sheffield Wednesday are targeting some late deals to bolster their squad for their League One promotion bid.
Huddersfield Town will be ‘very active’ in the final days of the window according to head coach Mark Fotheringham as they seek to sign a new goalkeeper while Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is expected to join Hull City.
When does the window close?
Clubs have until 11pm tonight to complete their business, with the window in Scotland closing at 11.59pm. The transfer windows across Europe close at varying times, although players can still be bought from teams whose window closes in the early evening.