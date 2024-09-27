Hull City have signed Joao Pedro to plug the hole they were unable to on deadline day but it may be another three weeks before they use him.

The Tigers were able to sign the Brazilian-born one-cap Italy striker outside of the transfer window because he was released by Fenerbahce in the summer, but it also means he is well behind on the fitness needed for the Championship.

The 32-year-old has not played since July, when he was a substitute on loan at Brazilian side Gremio against Palmeiras, or started since June. It leaves him with catching up to do after his arrival was confirmed on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He didn't play for three months because he was injured," said coach Tim Walter. "It's maybe another week or another two weeks, but he looks good (in training so far), to be fair, but he can still improve.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW FACE: Hull City striker Joao Pedro, who has joined on a one-year contract

"He was training a little bit, but only with a youth team in his home country to stay in a good shape."

Hull host Cardiff City on Saturday, before trips to Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City in the following week. They are the last matches before a two-week international break, so if Pedro does not figure, his next opportunity will be at home to Sunderland on October 20.

Pedro can play as an attacking midfielder but Hull are well stocked there, so he has been signed mainly to provide competition to Chris Bedia and Mason Burstow, both yet to score this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They signed four players on transfer deadline day but were unable to land the third centre-forward they wanted having sold Oscar Estupinan, seen Liam Delap recalled after a loan and released Billy Sharp and Aaron Connolly to join Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland respectively.

Pedro captained Cagiliari and scored 86 goals in 271 appearances for them between 2014 and 2022 but his numbers since have not been impressive.

His form in Sardinia earned him a £5.4m move to Turkey in 2022, but he scored only five goals for Fenerbahce, one in the Europa League.

They loaned him to Gremio last season, but he only found the net three times in 30 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has signed a one-year contract, which the club has the option of extending by a further 12 months.

Despite promising an attacking brand of football under Walter, Hull have scored six goals in seven matches this season, three in their last game, at Stoke City.

Kasey Palmer, who had a big hand in two of the goals in the Potteries, is a doubt to face Cardiff after a training-ground muscle injury.