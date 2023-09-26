When is Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Details for Bradford City, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Chelsea and more
The third round kicks off tonight (September 26), with Bradford City and Middlesbrough set to clash in one of the seven fixtures taking place across the evening.
Action will then continue tomorrow (September 27), with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all in action.
Clubs who progress into the fourth round will learn their opponents tomorrow.
After the live Sky Sports broadcast of Newcastle United’s meeting with Manchester City, the draw will be presented live by Emma Saunders.
She will be joined by Daniel Sturridge and Izzy Christiansen for the draw presentation. Fourth round fixtures will take place during the week commencing October 30.
Below is the list of third round fixtures in full:
Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Exeter City v Luton Town
Aston Villa v Everton
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Sutton United
Bradford City v Middlesbrough
Bournemouth v Stoke City
Lincoln City v West Ham United
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Salford City v Burnley
Fulham v Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Mansfield Town v Peterborough United