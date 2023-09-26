All Sections
When is Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Details for Bradford City, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Chelsea and more

Details for the Carabao Cup fourth round draw have been confirmed.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:10 BST

The third round kicks off tonight (September 26), with Bradford City and Middlesbrough set to clash in one of the seven fixtures taking place across the evening.

Action will then continue tomorrow (September 27), with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all in action.

Clubs who progress into the fourth round will learn their opponents tomorrow.

Details for the Carabao Cup fourth round draw have been confirmed. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesDetails for the Carabao Cup fourth round draw have been confirmed. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
After the live Sky Sports broadcast of Newcastle United’s meeting with Manchester City, the draw will be presented live by Emma Saunders.

She will be joined by Daniel Sturridge and Izzy Christiansen for the draw presentation. Fourth round fixtures will take place during the week commencing October 30.

Below is the list of third round fixtures in full:

Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Exeter City v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Sutton United

Bradford City v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Lincoln City v West Ham United

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United

