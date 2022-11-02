When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams have reached the knockout stages?

Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur have finished top of their groups while Liverpool came second to Napoli in their pool. Both clubs had five wins and one defeat from their six games but the Serie A side will go into the knockout draw as group winners because of a superior head-to-head record.

The eight group winners will be drawn against the runners-up when the draw takes place next week, with the seeded teams playing at home in the second leg. The away goals rule no longer applies, having been scrapped for last season’s tournament.

When is the round of 16 draw?

This photograph taken on August 25, 2022, shows the UEFA Champions League football trophy cup during the draw for the UEFA Champions League football tournament 2022-2023 in Istanbul. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

The draw will be held on Monday, November 7. It will start at 11am and take place at the House of European Football at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

Who is in the draw?

Group winners – Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Tottenham, Real Madrid.

Runners-up – Liverpool, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig.

Qualified but seedings yet to be decided – PSG, Benfica.

Who else can qualify?

One of AC Milan or RB Salzburg will join the draw as runners-up of Group E.

When are the last-16 matches?

