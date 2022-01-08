When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers for Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Barnsley

The draw will be held at Wembley Stadium and shown live on ITV, following their coverage of Leeds United's third round clash at West Ham United.
Former England goalkeeper David James and Arsenal Women and England international Leah Williamson will conduct the draw, with 32 teams set to qualify from the third round.
There are no replays in the third and fourth rounds this season, meaning that if any third round game ends in a draw, extra time and penalties will be introduced in order to decide which side progresses.
Manchester City were the first club to book their place in the fourth round after beating Swindon Town on Friday night. Aston Villa's trip to Manchester United on Monday evening will conclude the third round action.
Eight Yorkshire sides entered the third round, with Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Middlesbrough progressing with victories on Saturday.
Huddersfield came from behind to win at Premier League Burnley while Middlesbrough left it late to avoid a potential upset at Mansfield Town.
Barnsley were taken to extra time by League Two Barrow after a 4-4 draw in normal time, before Carlton Morris scored the winning goal in extra time.
Rotherham United held Championship side QPR to a 0-0 stalemate in London before a goal for each side in extra time took the game to penalties. After nine penalties each, the Millers lost the shootout 8-7.
1. Boreham Wood
2. Yeovil Town or AFC Bournemouth
3. Stoke City or Leyton Orient
4. Swansea City or Southampton
5. Chelsea or Chesterfield
6. Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town
7. Cardiff City or Preston North End
8. Coventry City
9. Huddersfield Town
10. West Bromwich Albion or Brighton & Hove Albion
11. Kidderminster Harriers
12. Leicester City
13. Middlesbrough
14. Hartlepool United
15. Hull City or Everton
16. Fulham
17. Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe
18. Crystal Palace
19. Brentford
20. Manchester City
21. Wigan Athletic
22. Luton Town or Harrogate Town
23. Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle
24. Manchester United or Aston Villa
25. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United
26. Cambridge United
27. Barnsley
28. Peterborough United
29. West Ham United or Leeds United
30. Queens Park Rangers
31. Charlton Athletic or Norwich City
32. Nottingham Forest or Arsenal