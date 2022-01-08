The transfer window is set to close on January 31 at 11pm, with a number of deals already done across Yorkshire and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Athletic, Leeds United are in talks with Adam Forshaw over a new deal at the club. The central midfielder is only one of two players at Elland Road whose contract expires this summer. (MORE)

DISCUSSIONS: Leeds United are reportedly in talks with Adam Forshaw over a new deal at the club. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Hull City striker Josh Magennis - who is also in the final season of his contract - is closing in on a move to League One side Wigan Athletic. That is according to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook. (MORE)

The Northern Echo have reported that Middlesbrough are close to landing the loan signing of Arsenal forward Falorin Balogun, as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his options to keep Boro in the hunt for a play-off place. (MORE)

Elsewhere, Championship club Blackburn Rovers have made an approach for Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, according to Football Insider (MORE)

In the Yorkshire Post, Chris Basham has spoken about his contract situation with his current deal at Sheffield United due to run out this summer. (MORE)

TARGET: Falorin Balogun is close to joining Middlesbrough on loan, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

Hull City boss Grant McCann is not waiting to find out if Acun Ilicali will complete his takeover of the club before pressing on with transfer business. (MORE)

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is expecting Huddersfield Town not to exercise a recall clause and bring loan defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green back to West Yorkshire in the current transfer window. (MORE)

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has explained why he wants to avoid loan agreements if possible this January (MORE)

Bradford City are anticipating further additions to their squad before he window closes at the end of the month (MORE)