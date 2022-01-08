Why Sheffield United are not keen on loan signings this January

It has been a frustrating month for the Blades, who have seen a vast number of their fixtures postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks at opposing clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckingbottom has enjoyed a promising start in charge at Bramall Lane. He has won all three league games of his permanent Blades tenure and although United sit 13th in the table, they have played the joint-fewest games in the division.

New signings could help fire the Blades into play-off contention but Heckingbottom is hoping he can bring players in permanently, or on loan providing there is an option to buy.

“Always permanent, in an ideal world. Or a loan with the ability to keep that player on a permanent basis, that’s what I want to do," he said of the type of deals he wants.

“Why? Because if we put in the hard work then it means we get the benefit and the value.

"Okay, it narrows your focus down and it doesn’t mean we wouldn’t bring someone in that way who otherwise we wouldn’t be able to get.

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM: Wants to avoid loan deals if possible in January. Picture: Getty Images.

"But really, I want permanents. That’s the preference, as you would expect.”

Heckingbottom has confirmed United's interest in Hearts' John Souttar, whose deal in Edinburgh expires this summer.

The Blades had also been keeping tabs on James Hill prior to his move AFC Bournemouth, with the Cherries reported to have paid £1m to Fleetwood Town for the teenager.

“Hill was someone that we looked at,” added Heckingbottom.

TARGET: John Souttar. Picture: Getty Images.