When is the FA Cup quarter final draw and how can I watch?

Huddersfield have beaten Burnley and Barnsley on their way to the fifth round and play Nottingham Forest in an all-Championship clash on Monday night.

Middlesbrough dramatically defeated Mansfield Town in the third round before claiming one of the upsets of this year's competition, when they defeated Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford.

Boro face another Premier League side in the last 16 today, as they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium this evening.

Victory for Huddersfield and Middlesbrough would put both sides one victory from Wembley, with this season's semi-finals and final to be played at the stadium.

When is the quarter final draw?

The draw is due to take place on Thursday ahead of Boreham Wood's trip to Everton.

Gareth Southgate will conduct the draw at Wembley Stadium ahead of the 8.15pm kick off at Goodison Park. The draw will be shown on ITV.

Last eight ties are scheduled to take place between Friday, March 18 and Monday, March 21.

What are the ball numbers of each team?

1 - Luton Town or Chelsea

2 - Crystal Palace or Stoke

3 - Peterborough United or Manchester City

4 - Liverpool or Norwich City

5 - Southampton or West Ham United

6 - Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

7 - Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield