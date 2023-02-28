When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Are there replays in the fifth round?

Just eight teams will remain in this season’s FA Cup come Wednesday evening.

Two Yorkshire sides in Leeds United and Sheffield United have reached the last 16 of the competition. The Whites head to Fulham on Tuesday as the Blades host Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

There are no replays in the fifth round, with matches on Tuesday and Wednesday set to go to extra time and penalties if sides are level after 90 minutes. Leeds needed a replay in the third round as they drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in Wales before a 5-2 win at Elland Road.

Sheffield United required a replay in the fourth round against National League high-flyers Wrexham after John Egan’s stoppage-time equaliser earned a 3-3 draw in Wales before a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane booked a tie with Spurs.

GILLINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: The FA Cup trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham and Leicester City at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Gillingham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

When is the draw?

The FA have yet to confirm details for the last-eight draw. It is the first time this season the FA Cup has been played in midweek. Other draws have been held on the Monday after each round, but that was when games were played between Friday and Monday.

It is likely the draw will take place on Wednesday evening after the conclusion of Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane, which is live on BBC. If it is held on Wednesday night it would be in keeping with how midweek Carabao Cup draws were made this season.

When are quarter-final ties played?

The quarter finals are booked in for the weekend beginning Saturday, March 18. Leeds are currently set to face Wolves in the Premier League while the Blades have a home meeting with West Brom on the same day.

Fifth-round fixtures and results

Tuesday

Stoke City v Brighton (7.15pm)

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers (7.30pm)

Fulham v Leeds United (7.45pm)

Bristol City v Manchester City (8pm)

Wednesday

Southampton v Grimsby Town (7.15pm)

Burnley v Fleetwood Town (7.30pm)

Manchester United v West Ham United (7.45pm)

