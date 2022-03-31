When is the FIFA World Cup draw? How to watch, seedings and draw time for Qatar 2022 tournament

England reached the semi-final of the 2018 competition and will be hoping to be involved deep into the tournament again as they learn their group stage opponents this week.

Here's all you need to know about the draw for 2022 World Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the draw and how can I watch?

WORLD CUP: The draw for the 2022 tournament will be held on Friday. Picture: Getty Images.

The draw will take place at 5pm (UK time) on Friday, April 1 in Doha, Qatar. There are several ways to follow and watch the draw unfold.

It will be streamed on FIFA.com as well as on FIFA's social channels. The BBC will also carry coverage of the draw.

Who can England play?

England are in pot one for the draw, so will face a team each from pots two, three and four.

Five of the eight groups will have a maximum of two European teams. If England are drawn to face a UEFA nation from pot two, that rules out the others in pots three and four.

There can be no more than one team from any other confederation in the same group. Meaning the United States cannot be drawn against Canada while and Brazil cannot face another South American side.

Pot One: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot Two: Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay, Mexico, United States.

Pot Three: Senegal, IR Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot Four: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Scotland/Ukraine/Wales, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Peru/Australia/UAE.

When does the tournament start?

The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022. The knockout stages begin on December 3, with quarter finals starting six days later.