When is the Women's World Cup final? When and how you can watch England and Spain battle for trophy
A 3-1 semi-final win over Australia took Sarina Wiegman’s side to the final, where the Lionesses will meet a formidable force in Jorge Vilda’s Spain.
Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo all notched against Australia, rendering Sam Kerr’s strike for the opposition a mere consolation.
England now have the opportunity to pick up another piece of silverware, having been crowned champions of Europe just last year.
Here is all the information fans need ahead of the final.
When is the Women’s World Cup final?
The match will kick off at 11am (BST) on Sunday, August 20.
How can I watch the Women’s World Cup final?
BBC One will once again be showing the Lionesses in action, but the final will also be available to watch on ITV1.
Can I stream the Women’s World Cup final?
The final will be available to stream on catch-up services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Fans can also watch via the BBC Sport website, or listen to commentary via BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.