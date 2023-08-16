England have booked a place in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

A 3-1 semi-final win over Australia took Sarina Wiegman’s side to the final, where the Lionesses will meet a formidable force in Jorge Vilda’s Spain.

Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo all notched against Australia, rendering Sam Kerr’s strike for the opposition a mere consolation.

England now have the opportunity to pick up another piece of silverware, having been crowned champions of Europe just last year.

England have booked a place in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Here is all the information fans need ahead of the final.

When is the Women’s World Cup final?

The match will kick off at 11am (BST) on Sunday, August 20.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup final?

BBC One will once again be showing the Lionesses in action, but the final will also be available to watch on ITV1.

Can I stream the Women’s World Cup final?