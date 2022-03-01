FINAL TABLE: Data experts have predicted how the Championship table will finish. Picture: Getty Images.

The Tykes are six points behind 21st-placed Reading but do have a game in hand, giving them hope as they look to pull off another 'Great Escape'.

The Reds stand-in captain Mads Andersen says that Reds' ‘Great Escape’ survival mission in 2019-20 is providing inspiration in their latest quest.

Back in that feted campaign, when Barsley staved off relegation in the final seconds of the season in astonishing fashion, Barnsley beat Middlesbrough and Hull in key wins at the end of February 2020 to start their act of relegation escapology

Final points: 95. Promotion chances: 99%.

Two years on and victories over the same two Yorkshire sides has provided hope in the Reds’ latest bid to retain their Championship status.

Elsewhere, Hull ended a run of six games without a win as they beat bottom-club Peterborough United on Saturday to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Plenty more twists and turns are expected in the final third of the campaign with the current bottom three looking to drag more clubs into the relegation battle.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of games to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

Final points: 87. Promotion chances: 83%.

Here's how the Championship table is being tipped to finish by FiveThirtyEight...

Final points: 76. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 64%.

Final points: 74. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 58%.

Final points: 74. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 55%.

Final points: 73. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 51%.

Final points: 72. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 44%.

Final points: 71. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 35%.

Final points: 69. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 26%.

Final points: 68. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 19%.

Final points: 67. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 14%.

Final points: 64. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 5%.

Final points: 63. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 5%.

Final points: 62. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 2%.

Final points: 60. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 1%.

Final points: 59. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 1%.

Final points: 52. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 1%.

Final points: 52. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 1%.

Final points: 51. Chances of relegation: 1%.

Final points: 50. Chances of relegation: 2%.

Final points: 41. Chances of relegation: 46%.

Final points: 38. Chances of relegation: 66%.

Final points: 35. Chances of relegation: 86%.