Where Barnsley are tipped to finish in Championship table compared to Reading, Derby County, Peterborough United and Hull City

At Bramall Lane on Saturday, the Reds played very well for the first 55 minutes against Sheffield United but as soon as Sander Berge gave the visitors the lead, they took control.

There was an inevitably about the second goal, which came from Morgan Gibbs-White.

"Sheffield were suffering, they didn't have the game they were expecting. You could see that in the players and the confidence they have," reflected Asbaghi.

"You see they were a little bit surprised at the way Barnsley are dictating terms so when they score that goal a lot of confidence that was lost is now gained and with the help of the supporters they are going to be a better team.

"We needed to step up a lot but we were not able to do that. Instead we lost the ball a couple of times and they were closer to scoring and created.

"They scored the second goal as a result of that. After the goal is something we need to improve."

The relegation battle took an unwanted turn for Barnsley as their defeat was followed by a Reading win over play-off chasing Blackburn.

Following the latest results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final table below...

1. Fulham (1st) Final points: 93

2. Bournemouth (2nd) Final points: 85

3. Luton Town (3rd) Final points: 76

4. Sheffield United (4th) Final points: 74