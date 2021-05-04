Where Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Coventry will finish this season - according to stats experts

Despite there being no fans in the stadium this season, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it's still been a classic campaign, with shock results, stunning goals and a seemingly endless stream of twists and turns consolidating the English second tier's reputation as one of the most unpredictable leagues out there.

With the campaign drawing to a close Huddersfield Town will already be looking at potential new recruits for the summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen their side and improve ahead of next season.

Throughout the season, we've kept an eye on stats experts FiveThirtyEight's intriguing final table predictions, which have covered the title race, relegation and promotion. Here's a look the final 2020/21 Championship table has been tipped to look, and where Huddersfield will finish, ahead of the campaign being wrapped up this weekend:

1. 1st - Norwich City This one is already confirmed, after the Canaries stormed their way to the league title after managing to hold on to the bulk of their Premier League squad. Star man Emi Buendia has scored 14 goals and made 16 assists this season. Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

2. 2nd - Watford Watford can't be caught in second place, and they'll be relieved to have bounced straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It'll be interesting to see how exciting starlet Joao Pedro in particular fares in the top tier next season. Photo: Alex Morton Buy photo

3. 3rd - Brentford The Bees have already locked in their third place finish, and can't be budged. With Championship top scorer Ivan Toney among their ranks, they'll be the side the rest of the play-off contenders desperately want to avoid in the semi-finals. Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

4. 4th - Swansea City They've not been in the Premier League since 2018, and will be eager to get back into the top tier ahead of next season. The last time they went up, they stayed there for seven seasons, and even won the League Cup under Michael Laudrup. Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo