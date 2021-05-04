Where Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Coventry will finish this season - according to stats experts
Huddersfield Town ensured their Championship survival with a game to spare last weekend, with Danny Ward's late goal securing his side a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City and, most importantly, keeping the Terriers in the second tier despite a particularly tough season.
Despite there being no fans in the stadium this season, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it's still been a classic campaign, with shock results, stunning goals and a seemingly endless stream of twists and turns consolidating the English second tier's reputation as one of the most unpredictable leagues out there.
With the campaign drawing to a close Huddersfield Town will already be looking at potential new recruits for the summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen their side and improve ahead of next season.
Throughout the season, we've kept an eye on stats experts FiveThirtyEight's intriguing final table predictions, which have covered the title race, relegation and promotion. Here's a look the final 2020/21 Championship table has been tipped to look, and where Huddersfield will finish, ahead of the campaign being wrapped up this weekend: