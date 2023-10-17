All Sections
Where Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday finish in predicted Championship table

Using 11 games of data, a supercomputer has predicted what the Championship table will look like when the season ends.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST

International breaks provide opportunity for reflection, as well as forecasting what is to come.

Leicester City have taken the second tier by storm, establishing themselves as the pace-setters.

Narrowly behind the Foxes are Ipswich Town, who are riding the wave of momentum they built in their League One campaign last season.

The fate of the Championship’s Yorkshire clubs is far from determined, although it appears Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will face a fierce battle for survival.

Using a Python-based match simulator, the BetVictor supercomputer has predicted how the final Championship table will look and this is what it came up with.

Here is the latest predicted Championship table generated by a supercomputer.

Predicted Championship table

Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Average points: 34

24. Sheffield Wednesday

Average points: 34 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Average points: 37

23. Queens Park Rangers

Average points: 37 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Average points: 37

22. Rotherham United

Average points: 37 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

