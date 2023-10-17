Using 11 games of data, a supercomputer has predicted what the Championship table will look like when the season ends.

International breaks provide opportunity for reflection, as well as forecasting what is to come.

Leicester City have taken the second tier by storm, establishing themselves as the pace-setters.

Narrowly behind the Foxes are Ipswich Town, who are riding the wave of momentum they built in their League One campaign last season.

The fate of the Championship’s Yorkshire clubs is far from determined, although it appears Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will face a fierce battle for survival.

Using a Python-based match simulator, the BetVictor supercomputer has predicted how the final Championship table will look and this is what it came up with.