We’re past the halfway mark of this season’s second tier action.

With the busy festive period behind us, Yorkshire’s Championship clubs will be hoping to kick on and finish their respective campaigns strongly.

For Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough, the focus will very much be on promotion.

The Terriers are currently sixth in the table, eight points off the automatic spots, and have lost just eight of their opening 26 matches.

Similarly, Boro are going strong in seventh, and could leapfrog Huddersfield into the play-off places if they win their game in hand.

By contrast, Hull City and Barnsley will be desperate to pick up the necessary points needed to secure survival in the coming weeks and months.

The Tigers are currently 19th in the table, four points above the drop zone, while the Tykes find themselves languishing in 23rd, eight points adrift of safety.

But how will things pan out over the remainder of the campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the latest forecast from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to find out how the Championship table is expected to finish this term...

1. Fulham - 93 pts (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Current position: 2nd Predicted goal difference: +62 Likelihood of promotion: 90%

2. Bournemouth - 85 pts Current position: 1st Predicted goal difference: +31 Likelihood of promotion: 63% (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

3. Blackburn Rovers - 78 pts Current position: 3rd Predicted goal difference: +19 Likelihood of play-offs: 56% (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

4. West Brom - 77pts Current position: 4th Predicted goal difference: +21 Likelihood of play-offs: 56% (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)