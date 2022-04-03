The Millers are now level on points with the Latics with Wigan having played a game fewer. More significantly, MK Dons recorded a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town to cut the gap on the top two to one point.

Rotherham are not in League One action this weekend, as they take on Sutton United in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley. They could restore a four-point cushion to MK Dons if they win their game in hand.

Sheffield Wednesday took a step closer to securing a play-off spot as Lee Gregory scored in stoppage time to give the Owls a dramatic 2-1 win over Wimbledon at Hillsborough.

It was the perfect start for Wednesday after captain Barry Bannan whipped in a dangerous cross and Jack Hunt converted with a diving header in the 11th minute.

The away side responded well to going behind and found an equaliser after 22 minutes.

Zach Robinson beat the offside trap and squared to Ayoub Assal, who smashed the ball into the top corner past keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Just as Wimbledon thought they had done enough to claim a vital point, two minutes into added time Gregory headed in to send the home faithful wild.

Wednesday moved into fifth place as a result while Wimbledon are now four points adrift of safety.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of games and this is how they predict the League One table will look after 46 games, as well as rating each team's chances of promotion and relegation...

1. Crewe Alexandra (24th) Final points: 29. Probability of relegation. 99%.

2. Doncaster Rovers (23rd) Final points: 34. Probability of relegation. 99%.

3. Morecambe (22nd) Final points: 39. Probability of relegation. 78%.

4. AFC Wimbledon (21st) Final points: 40. Probability of relegation. 70%.