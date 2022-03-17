Rotherham United took a big step towards automatic promotion with victory over Lincoln City on Tuesday night as they moved seven points clear of third-placed MK Dons with eight games remaining.

On the same evening, Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to move into the play-offs as they conceded a late equaliser against Accrington Stanley.

The Owls' top-six hopes remain in their own hands with Darren Moore's side one point behind Sunderland having played a game fewer.

A few more twists and turns are expected in the final weeks of the season with Wycombe Wanderers, who are currently eighth, also looking to break into the play-offs before the end of the season.

At the other end of the table, matters are looking bleak for Doncaster Rovers as the club slides towards relegation.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers from so far this season to see how the final table could pan out.

Starting at the bottom, here's how the League One table might look come the final game of the season...

1. Crewe Alexandra (24th) Final points: 32. Probability of relegation: 99%. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers (23rd) Final points: 36. Probability of relegation: 95%. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. Photo Sales

3. Morecambe (22nd) Final points: 38. Probability of relegation: 86%. Photo: Leila Coker/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Gillingham (21st) Final points: 40. Probability of relegation: 69%. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Photo Sales