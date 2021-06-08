Where Rotherham United, Millwall & more finished in the shock alternative Championship table

While fans were out of the stadiums for the season amid on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of play was still top-notch, and supporters stuck at home were treated to a feast of football over the course of the campaign, with twists and turns right up until the final day of the season.

With England gearing up for Euro 2020, we thought it would be a bit of fun to see how every Championship side would have got on if every goal scored by one of their English players was disallowed last season.

This is where Rotherham United would have finished in the 2020/21 Championship final table, if all goals from English players were struck from the records:

1. Norwich City - 1st Wins: 29. Draws: 14. Losses: 3. Points total: 101. Final standing difference: 0. Top English goalscorer: Todd Cantwell (6).

2. Reading - 2nd Wins: 26. Draws: 12. Losses: 8. Points total: 90. Final standing difference: +5. Top English goalscorer: Michael Olise (7).

3. Swansea City - 3rd Wins: 23. Draws: 15. Losses: 8. Points total: 84. Final standing difference: +1. Top English goalscorer: Jamal Lowe (14).

4. Watford - 4th Wins: 22. Draws: 16. Losses: 8. Points total: 82. Final standing difference: -2. Top English goalscorer: Troy Deeney (7).