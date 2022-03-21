Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder feels that up to 10 teams are still within a shot of the play-offs, with the Blades and Terriers hoping to be in the top six come the end of the season, alongside Boro.

Huddersfield's automatic promotion hopes have taken a hit in recent games with back-to-back defeats leaving them six points off second-placed Bournemouth.

Sheffield United's win over Barnsley on Saturday moved them into fifth position while Boro are seventh but Wilder's side have played fewer games than the clubs in the play-off places.

With the season drawing to a close, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the Championship table will finish.

The second-tier campaign returns at the beginning of April with clubs not in action this weekend due to the international break.

A busy month lies ahead in April before the regular campaign comes to an end on May 7, with all games kicking off at 12.30pm on the final day.

The Championship play-off final is set to be held on Sunday, May 29. See who is predicted to be competing for a place at Wembley below...

1. Peterborough United (24th) Final points: 33. Photo: Steve Paston/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Derby County (23rd) Final points: 33 Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire Photo Sales

3. Barnsley (22nd) Final points: 37 Photo: Will Matthews/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Reading (21st) Final points: 41. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire Photo Sales