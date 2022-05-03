Where supporters can greet Rotherham United's promotion heroes following promotion

The club's players, who clinched runners-up spot in League One at Gillingham on Saturday following a 2-0 victory, will board at open-top bus alongside coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon.

The bus will leave the AESSEAL New York Stadium at 4.30pm and will call in at the Parkgate Shopping Centre before arriving at Rotherham Town Hall where players and staff will be met by civic dignitaries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will allow loyal supporters to join in the party, with the Millers starting the celebration parade at the stadium, with the following approximate timings.

A general view of the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture: PA.

4.30pm: Open-top bus leaves AESSEAL New York Stadium.

4.50pm: Arrive at Parkgate Shopping Centre - Meet with fans, opportunity to get signatures and photographs. Bus located near Matalan.

5:20pm: Leave Parkgate.