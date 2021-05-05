Which Yorkshire clubs are the best for fan engagement?

Keepmoat Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.

The Fan Engagement Index for 2019-20 awards points to clubs in England’s top four divisions based on how they communicate with supporters, how fans help with the club’s governance and the transparency of supporter meetings.

The national table puts Rovers in seventh place overall. The League One club were ranked in third place in 2018-19.

Rotherham United, ranked 68th in 2018-19, have made an impressive jump to 35th in 2019-20, while Bradford City - rated in 86th place in the previous season - can also look back on significant progress, having jumped up to 43rd spot.

Barnsley finished in 40th position, as they did in 2018-19.

Huddersfield Town dropped down ten places to 52nd in the latest list, while Hull City fell to 58th from 48th.

There was also a fall for Leeds United.

Ranked 54th in 2018-19, United dropped to 85th, while Sheffield United moved up to 60th place in the latest listings from 82nd in the previous season.

For the second successive season, Sheffield Wednesday (89th) are listed in the bottom five clubs. They were ranked at 88th in 18-19.

Middlesbrough ranked in 66th place, three places higher than in 2018-19.

The best-faring top flight teams from the 2019-20 season were Norwich (10th), Leicester (11th) and Everton (13th) with League Two outfit Exeter City finishing top of the table for the second year running.