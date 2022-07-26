Last season’s beaten play-off finalists Mansfield Town – managed by a shrewd operator in the shape of ex-Sheffield United chief Nigel Clough – lock horns with Salford City.

The Stags’ recruitment has been pretty quiet in truth, but they have retained last season’s cast who have considerable experience at lower-division level in the likes of Stephen McLaughlin, Jordan Bowery, Ollie Hawkins, John-Joe O’Toole and George Lapsie, George Maris and Rhys Oates.

Mansfield Town, under the watchful eye of Nigel Clough will be in amongst the play-off contenders in League Two again. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Elliot Watt rejected fresh terms at Bradford to join Salford, who have also signed ex-Barnsley duo Stevie Mallan and Elliot Simoes and striker Callum Hendry, who hit 12 goals for St Johnstone in 21-22.

Not too far away from Salford, Stockport County – back in the EFL after an 11-year absence – have major momentum and their arrivals have also caught the eye.

They have brought in former Northampton Town defender Fraser Horsfall, with the Huddersfield-born player and PFA League Two Team of the Year inclusion rejecting higher-level interest to join.

Kyle Wootton, who netted 22 times in all competitions for Notts County last term has also joined and another of the leading National League players of last season has signed in Torquay midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, whose goals total extended into double figures last term.

Elliot Watt (left) rejected fresh terms and has joined League Two rivals Salford Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA