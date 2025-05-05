Who do York City and Halifax Town play in the National League play-offs - and when?
Their place in the top seven already confirmed, a much-changed Halifax were beaten 3-1 at Wealdstone on Monday to finish sixth in the final standings.
Leeds United loanee Luca Thomas scored for the visitors, who confirmed at full-time they have Football League approval to be promoted, even though they are set to share their ground with Halifax Panthers and Huddersfield Giants rugby league teams.
Victory kept Wealdstone safe for another year, finishing a point above Dagenham and Redbridge and Maidenhead United.
That they will be away from home in both the quarter- and semi-finals is actually good news for phoenix club Halifax, who finished with the third-best record away record in the division, but have struggled on The Shay pitch.
Chris Millington's men make the short trip to Oldham Athletic on May 14 for a one-off game. The winners travel to York – given a bye to the semi-finals as the second-placed team – on May 20.
First-half goals at Eastleigh from Ollie Pearce – his 32nd of the campaign – and Cameron John saw the Minstermen end the regular season with seven wins and a draw to claim 96 points – 28 more than seventh-placed Southend United, who could still win promotion to the Football League.
The Shrimpers drew 0-0 at Gateshead to finish a point above them in the final play-off place. They will meet fourth-placed Rochdale at Spotland on May 15 for the right to play third-placed Forest Green Rovers on May 21.
The Wembley final is on June 1.
Ordinarily clubs are not granted permission to join the Football League if they are ground-sharing with more than one team from a different sport but with the Giants’ purchase of The Shay close to completion, this has been waived for Halifax.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.