According to The Athletic, the Whites are set to fork out £7m plus add-ons to secure the services of the Chelsea defender. He is hardly an obscure figure having previously featured in the Premier League, although he has spent the last two seasons away from England and could perhaps be unfamiliar to some.

Here is everything we know about the man said to be close to joining Leeds.

Career so far

Ampadu spent the 2020/21 season with Sheffield United. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Football is in his DNA, as the son of former Swansea City and Exeter City midfielder Kwama Ampadu. Exteter is where Ampadu junior cut his teeth in football and he ascended their youth ranks at a rapid rate, representing the club’s under-18 side at just 14. He was handed his first professional appearance by the Grecians at just 15 and he helped the club knock Brentford out of the Carabao Cup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a player making such strides at such an early age, Ampadu attracted Premier League interest. Chelsea swooped to secure his services in 2017, although the move did not prove to be a straightforward one and a tribunal was required. Exeter released a statement admitting their disappointment at the Professional Football Compensation Committee’s decision that meant the club’s total compensation was up to £2.5m. Exeter were given a 20 per cent sell-on fee, therefore the League One club would benefit if Ampadu permanently departs Chelsea.

He became the first player born in the 2000s to represent Chelsea at senior level although establishing himself as a first-team regular proved difficult. Ampadu has made 12 senior appearances for the Blues, gaining the bulk of his experience out on loan. His first temporary move took him to RB Leipzig, where he was given just seven outings.

His next loan switch was to Sheffield United, for whom he made 29 appearances but could not save from relegation to the Championship. The following season was spent in Italy with Venezia, and he returned to the country once again for the 2022/23 campaign to join Spezia. Ampadu experienced relegation during each of his loan spells in Italy, giving him the unfortunate record of having suffered three consecutive relegations.

At international level, he has won 44 caps for Wales and was part of their 2022 World Cup squad.

Playing style

Ampadu is incredibly versatile, comfortable being deployed in defence or in midfield. He is composed on the ball and willing to carry forward from deep, while also showing no hesitation in getting to grips with the gritty side of the game.

What has been said about him

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom worked with Ampadu at Bramall Lane and in 2021, he told the official Sheffield United website: “The biggest thing with Ethan is his application and his love of the game and his professionalism to be as good as he can be. That’s a real bonus of him if you like, and he’ll fulfil his potential, wherever that may be.

“He’s been used in a number of positions cos he’s got a good brain and he knows the roles. But he’s also keen to find a position that he can become a master in and that’s something I’ve encouraged with Ethan.

