A deal is said to have been agreed for the appointment of a new technical director at Sheffield Wednesday.

According to Football Insider, a deal has been struck for Luke Dowling to join the club two years on from his last role in football. Considering Dowling has been out of the public eye for a considerable period of time, it is possible some Owls fans were not familiar with the name when reports emerged.

Here is everything we know about the man reportedly close to arriving in S6.

Career so far

Dowling has worked for a number of clubs, counting Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth among his former employers. He was most recently in post at West Bromwich Albion, where he served as sporting and technical director for three years and was in charge of overseeing football affairs. During his time at the Hawthorns, the Baggies clinched promotion to the Premier League before falling back into the Championship after one season in the top flight. Coincidentally, he worked with former Owls boss Darren Moore at both Blackburn and West Brom.

What has been said about him

Dowling has not always proven to be a popular figure, as proven by a tweet posted by his former colleague Stephen Hopcroft in 2021 which took aim at him. According to Mail Online, there was also a “breakdown in relations” between Dowling and former West Brom boss Slaven Bilic.