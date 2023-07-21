Dowling was most recently employed by West Bromwich Albion, where he served as sporting and technical director. According to Football Insider, he could be set to arrive at Hillsborough to work under Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Dowling left the Hawthorns in 2021 after three years at the club, during which he was in charge of overseeing football affairs. He counts Watford, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers among some of his other former clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Change is afoot in S6 as Wednesday plan for their return to the Championship. Since sealing promotion to the second tier, they have parted ways with the man who led them out of League One, Darren Moore, and replaced with him former Watford boss Xisco Munoz.

Change is afoot in S6. Image: George Wood/Getty Images