Tim Walter is reportedly the leading contender to replace Liam Rosenior as Hull City’s head coach.

Rosenior was dismissed following the conclusion of the regular Championship season, with his playing style cited as a reason for the shock decision. Hull’s ambitious owner, Acun Ilicali, has come under fire for the decision but is pressing on with the hunt for a successor regardless.

Speaking recently, he said: "It was a difference in opinions. Liam is a very good coach and will be very successful. He is young and is a very good character who makes the team love him.

"There are so many positive things, but at the end of the day me and my team are dreaming of something for this club and there is a football style we want to see on the pitch.

"I can't say what the biggest difference is. Liam's football philosophy is very good and may be successful but we didn't see it suiting our character for the future."

It therefore appears likely Hull will now turn to a coach more aligned with what Ilicali wants. Various names have been linked with the post, including Sheffield Wednesday's talented boss Danny Rohl.

However, reports have suggested Walter is leading the way as Hull look to make an appointment. He has never managed in England before, therefore may be something of an unknown quantity to Tigers fans.

Here is everything we know about the man being strongly linked with Hull.

Managerial career

Walter does not have a playing background but has a reputation as an astute coach in his native Germany. He led Bayern Munich’s reserve side before going on to lead Holstein Kiel and Stuttgart. He took charge of Hamburg in 2021 and was at the helm until his sacking in February. He was axed with Hamburg sat third in the second tier of German football.

Style

He is known to favour a flexible approach to shape, with strict formation structure not something he is fond of. His sides look to play out from the back without a numerical advantage created by players dropping to deep.

This enables a side to have a player free once they progress forward. Centre-backs are encouraged to move forward into midfield areas, helping to push the team on the front foot.

Interest from Hull