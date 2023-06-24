Among the Sky Bet favourites for the job is Portugal native Vitor Campelos. Having never worked in England, Campelos may be an unknown quantity to some supporters. According to The Star, he has thrown his name into the hat for the Hillsborough job and here is everything we know about the 48-year-old.

Managerial career

Campelos places emphasis on the psychological side of the sport. Image: FERNANDO VELUDO/AFP via Getty Images

Campelos began his managerial career with Hungarian outfit Fehérvár’s reserve team, although the club was then known as Videoton. He then took charge of Trofense in his native Portugal, before going on to spend almost three years at the helm at Vitória Guimarães B. It was during his stint with Vitória Guimarães B that he managed current Barcelona star Raphinha.

Stints with Moreirense and Al Taawoun followed before he took the reins at Chaves in Portugal’s second tier. He led the club to promotion to the Primeira Liga and last season took the club to the verge of European qualification. However, they would not have been able to compete in the Europa Conference League had they qualified as they had not registered with UEFA ahead of the deadline. He is currently out of work having left Chaves earlier this month.

Style

Campelos places emphasis on the psychological side of the sport and in a recent interview with Sky Sports, said: "With all humility, I really believe in my work. I am a very positive person and I ask everyone to be the same way. Even the person who cuts the grass must receive the players with a smile and positive energy. I believe this positive energy can change many things.

"The physical, technical and tactical aspects are important but when teams are similar, the psychological can make the difference so I am always learning about that to improve. All the time, I read books and talk to my players to help make them stronger mentally.”

