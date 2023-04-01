Who starred and who struggled in Hull City's 0-0 draw with Rotherham United? Player ratings

kgberlnrhlgrlkg

Karl Darlow – his clean sheet was light work 6

Lewie Coyle – put the cross in which Ozan Tufan hit the crossbar from 6

LINKMAN: Hull City striker Ryan Longman connected well with the midfield

Alfie Jones – not his department, but missed a great chance late on 6

Sean McLoughlin – solid at the back 6

Jacob Greaves – got forward to support his winger 7

Jean Michael Seri – another elegant performance from the midfielder 7

Regan Slater – struggled to shine in the midfield battle 6

Malcolm Ebiowei – a lively presence wide on the right 7

Adama Traore – showed his quality when he linked midfield and attack 8

Allayhar Sayyadmanesh – posed a threat but could have done more 6

Ryan Longman – linked things up well 7

Substitutes:

Ozan Tufan (for Longman, 53) – Hull's best player for the time he was on the field, so it was a pity he did not start. Hit the crossbar 7

Not used: Ingram, Elder, Docherty, Vaughan, Woods, Simons.

Viktor Johansson – an excellent save from Ryan Longman 7

Lee Peltier – the usual level of hard work from the defender 6

Bailey Wright – enjoyed playing with his back to the wall, as his team as a whole seemed to 6

Cameron Humphreys – picked up a booking but generally defended well 6

Cohen Bramall – justified his selection ahead of Leo Hjelde 7

Jamie Lindsay – battled well to stop Seri running the game as he can 7

Conor Coventry – did well as Rotherham felt their way into the game after a sloppy start 7

Tairque Fosu – signed as a winger, he looks well suited to his central midfield role 7

Chiedozie Ogbene – the away fans appreciated his effort but he was unable to deliver much service 6

Jordan Hugill – feeding off scraps 6

Shane Ferguson – Rotherham looked more threatening down the left than right 6

Substitutes:

Wes Harding (for Harding, 69) – had his hands full with Tufan playing down the inside-left channel 5

Domingos Quina (for Ferguson, 69) – took one for the team with his red card 4

Leo Hjelde (for Hugill, 84) – slipped into a back five 5

Conor Washington (for Ogbene, 90) – dragged a good chance wide on the counter-attack 4

Hakeem Odoffin (for Lindsay, 90) – N/A