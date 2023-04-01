Who starred and who struggled in Hull City's 0-0 draw with Rotherham United? Player ratings

Hull City (4-2-3-1)
Karl Darlow – his clean sheet was light work 6
Lewie Coyle – put the cross in which Ozan Tufan hit the crossbar from 6
Alfie Jones – not his department, but missed a great chance late on 6
Sean McLoughlin – solid at the back 6
Jacob Greaves – got forward to support his winger 7
Jean Michael Seri – another elegant performance from the midfielder 7
Regan Slater – struggled to shine in the midfield battle 6
Malcolm Ebiowei – a lively presence wide on the right 7
Adama Traore – showed his quality when he linked midfield and attack 8
Allayhar Sayyadmanesh – posed a threat but could have done more 6
Ryan Longman – linked things up well 7
Substitutes:
Ozan Tufan (for Longman, 53) – Hull's best player for the time he was on the field, so it was a pity he did not start. Hit the crossbar 7
Not used: Ingram, Elder, Docherty, Vaughan, Woods, Simons.
Rotherham United (4-3-3)
Viktor Johansson – an excellent save from Ryan Longman 7
Lee Peltier – the usual level of hard work from the defender 6
Bailey Wright – enjoyed playing with his back to the wall, as his team as a whole seemed to 6
Cameron Humphreys – picked up a booking but generally defended well 6
Cohen Bramall – justified his selection ahead of Leo Hjelde 7
Jamie Lindsay – battled well to stop Seri running the game as he can 7
Conor Coventry – did well as Rotherham felt their way into the game after a sloppy start 7
Tairque Fosu – signed as a winger, he looks well suited to his central midfield role 7
Chiedozie Ogbene – the away fans appreciated his effort but he was unable to deliver much service 6
Jordan Hugill – feeding off scraps 6
Shane Ferguson – Rotherham looked more threatening down the left than right 6
Substitutes:
Wes Harding (for Harding, 69) – had his hands full with Tufan playing down the inside-left channel 5
Domingos Quina (for Ferguson, 69) – took one for the team with his red card 4
Leo Hjelde (for Hugill, 84) – slipped into a back five 5
Conor Washington (for Ogbene, 90) – dragged a good chance wide on the counter-attack 4
Hakeem Odoffin (for Lindsay, 90) – N/A
Not used: Kelly, Vickers.