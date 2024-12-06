Why Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke has no concerns whatsoever regarding 'excellent' midfielder

BARNSLEY'S lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has been a defining feature of their five-match winless sequence in league and cup.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those who have found it frustrating is goalscoring midfielder Adam Phillips, but head coach Darrell Clarke says he has no worries whatsoever on that count.

History backs up the Reds chief, with Phillips having previously shown a penchant for scoring in clumps of games in his Oakwell career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has hit double figures in each of his two full seasons at Oakwell and despite not netting in his past six matches for the Reds, he did manage six before that.

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips shows his frustration by kicking the post in last weekend's FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers at Oakwell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Clarke said: "Phillo is a top, top player. I think we can find him more in games and some of his movement has been excellent.

"We haven’t found that right pass for him. Phillo, like all of the boys, I have massive faith in.

"We’ll keep working and believing it and have a siege mentality and keep going. Saturday is a brilliant game to go and do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After going so close to a valuable point at home specialists Wrexham on Tuesday night - only to be cruelly denied in stoppage time - Barnsley continue their tough December with a home game against the division's undoubted heavyweight in title favourites Birmingham City on Saturday.

Blues, who moved within a point of second-placed Wrexham with two games in hand after beating play-off contenders Stockport County on Wednesday - have spent big and while they are the team to beat according to Clarke, he has stressed that there is plenty of expectation elsewhere.

Clarke added: "The expectation is always going to be high at Birmingham, Barnsley, Charlton, Bolton, Peterborough - I can carry on with the list as we’ve played higher up the pyramid.

"But no-one has a God-given right to get out of a division.

"They have had a strong solid start, but had a few hiccups along the way and hopefully we can give them a hiccup on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Birmingham have got a pretty new squad and got high financial resources at hand and have invested massively in the squad. We all know they are the team to beat in this division."