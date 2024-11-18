Why Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke was angered by the officials in the frustrating League One draw with Cambridge United
Making his first league appearance for the club since mid-March, Stevens, who replaced loan keeper Vicente Reyes - he missed the game due to international duty, having let in six on the previous Saturday afternoon against Peterborough United - frustrated Clarke both in terms of making one or two key saves to deny dominant Barnsley and his go-slow approach from restarts.
Lowly Cambridge dug in throughout the second half when Barnsley pushed strongly for the winner and managed to hold out.
The sight of just two minutes of stoppage-time was likely to have been gratefully received by the U's, more especially given that Barnsley have recorded the joint-highest number of League One goals scored in the final quarter of games from the 76th minute onwards alongside Bolton Wanderers.
Both have scored 15 times so far this term.
Clarke, whose fifth-placed side welcome Wigan Athletic on Saturday, said: "I was disappointed to only get two minutes of injury time.
"Their keeper was spending a hell of a lot of time on goal-kicks. I don’t get that.
"We need to have a look at that because we got told in meetings in the summer that was going to be stopped.
"We’re here to put on an entertainment sport and the keeper told ages every time he had the ball and slowed the game down and the referee did not do anything about it, which was disappointing. “It was a frustrated changing room, which is a good sign because the performance was worthy of a win, but you have got to finish your chances and we’ll work on that and improve. We had a lot of entries and opportunities in the box."
