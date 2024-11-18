BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke professed disappointment at the addition of only two minutes of added-on time in Saturday's 1-1 draw at League One strugglers Cambridge United - with the Reds chief feeling that the period was unduly short given what he perceived to be time-wasting tactics from U's keeper Jack Stevens.

Making his first league appearance for the club since mid-March, Stevens, who replaced loan keeper Vicente Reyes - he missed the game due to international duty, having let in six on the previous Saturday afternoon against Peterborough United - frustrated Clarke both in terms of making one or two key saves to deny dominant Barnsley and his go-slow approach from restarts.

Lowly Cambridge dug in throughout the second half when Barnsley pushed strongly for the winner and managed to hold out.

The sight of just two minutes of stoppage-time was likely to have been gratefully received by the U's, more especially given that Barnsley have recorded the joint-highest number of League One goals scored in the final quarter of games from the 76th minute onwards alongside Bolton Wanderers.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Both have scored 15 times so far this term.

Clarke, whose fifth-placed side welcome Wigan Athletic on Saturday, said: "I was disappointed to only get two minutes of injury time.

"Their keeper was spending a hell of a lot of time on goal-kicks. I don’t get that.

"We need to have a look at that because we got told in meetings in the summer that was going to be stopped.

