Why Barnsley FC striker Stephen Humphrys is 'gutted' ahead of first return to Wigan Athletic - and his blunt message to League One club's hierarchy

BARNSLEY striker Stephen Humphrys returns to a place he knows well on Saturday - and admits to being gutted that someone who he valued as a friend and not only a manager won't be in Wigan Athletic's home dug-out.

Humphrys – whose goals helped Wigan to the League One title in 2021-22 – heads back to the Latics for the first time since his move across Pennines on the final day of the 2024 summer window, having left there due to budget cuts at the Red Rose outfit.

A number of key players left during that window including the likes of Hull-bound Charlie Hughes, with boss Shaun Maloney being the one left to effectively pick up the pieces and rebuild.

Time was called on his tenure at Wigan at the start of this month, with the Lancastrians in 15th spot in League One.

The Scot took charge of the Latics in January 2023 and comfortably kept the club in the third tier in 2022-23 despite an eight-point deduction.

Ryan Lowe has since been appointed as his permanent replacement – and Humphrys believes Maloney, an FA Cup winner with the Latics in 2013 – should have been treated better by the club's hierarchy.

Humphrys (inset), who signed a one-year deal with the Reds after his release from Wigan, with the option of a further 12 months, said: "I was gutted for him to be honest.

"I think it was completely out of the blue and no-one expected it.

"I have said it in the past that he’s a top manager and you will really struggle to find anyone who cares more about that club than him.

"He had an impossible task. His budget was cut to basically ‘you can get loan players in before you can get free agents’ and everyone knows how difficult it is doing that.

"He lost all his experienced players and then anyone who was doing well – Thelo Aasgaard or Charlie Hughes whoever it may be – get sold.

"I don’t really know what the board at Wigan expected of him. I thought he was doing a brilliant job."