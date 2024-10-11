Barnsley's League One derby against Rotherham United has been moved – to avoid it having to be rearranged nearer the time.

The game was switched to November 11 for live Monday-night coverage when the Football League's television schedules were confirmed in July.

But now it has been moved back to the previous Friday, November 8, to ensure it does not fall foul of international call-ups.

Clubs can request a postponement if they have three or more players called up by their countries – including at junior level – during a designated international window.

The next starts on November 11 and runs until the 22nd.