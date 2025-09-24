Graham Alexander said Bradford City could hold their heads high after going out of the League Cup 4-1 at Newcastle United, and admitted Andy Cook brought a smile to his face even with the game lost.

Although the League One leaders were comfortably beaten, they were far from disgraced against a Magpies team who Alexander felt showed them plenty of respect on the night.

And the near-5,000 away fans showed their appreciation throughout the game and after the final whistle.

"The biggest thing is holding our heads high, making sure we commit to the game, which we did," said Alexander. "We came up against a top opponent and they punished us with real quality. But the players kept in the game, stayed in it, scored a fantastic goal, gave our supporters something to cheer about.

"We also understand that we're not going to face Newcastle every week, so we're not going to be despondent. I think it was a great game for us and a great reward for what we've already done in the Cup, beating two Championship Cups away from home.

"Our most important game this week was always going to be Saturday (at home to Blackpool in League One) and that's still in front of us.”

It looked like the Bantams could be in for a long night when Joelinton and Will Osula scored within a couple of minutes of each other as the halfway point of the first half approached.

But they held steady until late goals for the Newcastle pair either side of one for boyhood Magpies fan Cook, who came off the bench for only his third appearance since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on New Year's Day.

PRIDE: Goalkeeper Sam Walker leads the applause as Bradford City players go over to their fans at full-time (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We had to make sure we stayed in the game there, at least until half-time, so we could tweak a couple of things," he said. "I thought we were less open in the second half, but there was a certain point where we had to go for it, because we came here to try and win the game.

"But then we opened up again a little bit and they punished us. But it was great for us to have that lifeline of Cooky's goal – fantastic strike, it gave everyone belief again.

"I think the Newcastle as a whole showed us great respect tonight on every level. And, yeah, outwith the result, I think it's been a good night for us as a club."

Cook's goal was great reward for the 34-year-old on an individual level, but also for a Bradford team who were never content simply to park the bus against a side with an England (Anthony Gordon), Sweden (Anthony Elanga) and Brazilian (Bruno Guimaraes) international all rising to the challenge.

SMILE: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander was able to take something from Andy Cook's second-half goal (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"I think we scored the goal of the night, so we'll take that," said Alexander of the strike Cook lashed in in front of the Leazes End were the away fans were.

"If the ball drops anywhere his first thing is to lash it towards the goal, you know, with great quality. So, it's a great moment for him.

"I can't think of many times in my career when I've smiled along the sidelines when I've been losing the game, but that one gave me a smile when I caught eyes with Cooky's just before the kick-off, you know, after his goal, you know, it just caught him beaming. It was a brilliant reward for him because he's been through a tough period of his career.

"To be honest, we sort of had a little joke about it straight after the game because you've got to hold your hands up sometimes. We have to be honest with ourselves and we were beaten by a better team. But we kept our heads high, we kept competing and we kept a threat at the other end. We were always going towards their goal when we had the ball."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who was Alexander's boss at Burnley during the defender's playing days, was full of praise for Bradford and their supporters afterwards.

“Their supporters were magnificent, you could hear them through the game.

“I think they’re an outstanding team and look very strong at their level," he said.