Why Bradford City will not be easing up over international break

Graham Alexander says there will be no easing up on his Bradford City players during the international break.

With their game at Rotherham United brought forward to a Thursday night, the Bantams players were given a rare weekend off as Stevenage took advantage to replace them at the top of League One.

Lincoln City's international call-ups mean the Bantams do not play again until they face Everton's Under-21s in the Football League Trophy on October 14. But that does not mean they can expect to take things easy.

"They know me," said manager Alexander. "I love working.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"And to be fair, the players love working now.

"What we do is we recover really well, so we give them time to recover and then we work with great intensity.

"It's not just one long slog at half pace. When we work, we work well, but we always look after the players in between those sessions.

"We'll do the same, but without the exposure to a full game and all the rigours of that. I think the players will be in a really good place when we reconvene for the Everton game.

"There'll be players that need more fitness work over the next week or so. There's others that are carrying niggles, that have been playing lots of minutes, that will just get a bit of a regeneration, a bit of recovery, but we still have to put the work in on the training ground because there's things for us to improve.

"Physically we'll be in a better place when we come back because it's been a fast start, a hard start, with the amount of games in quick succession.

"The players love playing games, I love managing games, but we always use every spell in our favour if we can."

Alexander admitted the Imps calling this week's game off was something he had not really thought about in his forward planning.

"It caught me on the hop, to be honest," he said.