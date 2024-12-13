CAR trips have suddenly become a lot more fun again for Huddersfield Town duo Josh Ruffels and Ollie Turton.

The experienced duo - who travel into training together - have had their fair share of injury problems in the past couple of seasons and plenty to grumble about.

Groin and hernia issues ensured that Ruffels' 2023-24 campaign ended in November and he has found opportunities hard to come by this term, making just seven appearances.

But he has been involved in the club's last four games and his start in the EFL Trophy game at Bolton in midweek was his first since September 3.

Turton, meanwhile, missed virtually all of last season after recovering from a damaged anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in February 2023. He suffered a further setback and had more surgery in January.

Like Ruffels, he is now enjoying a welcome mini-upturn and his winner in last month's league game against Wigan Athletic was his first goal for Town, against the club who were the opponents when he injured his knee in early 2023.

Ruffels said: "I drive with Oli Turton every day from Manchester and he is a prime example of someone who has come back from injury and done really well.

"So we’ve had plenty of conversations about hard times. I think we are quite similar in the sense of our mindset and being professionals, we have had quite similar careers and we get on really well.

"You do bond with good relationships when you are injured and you are out in the gym all the time.

"He was more delighted than me when I came on at half-time at Leyton Orient (first league appearance of season last month).. And I think I was celebrating more than him when he scored against Wigan!

"We both encourage each other as much as we can and it’s great to have those relationships in football."

Club captain Jonathan Hogg will be out until the new year after injuring his calf in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie at Bolton Wanderers.

Hogg, who turned 36 recently, has endured an injury-hit campaign and was due to make his first start since October 8 in midweek. He will be sidelined for 'four to six weeks' according to head coach Michael Duff.