Why Danny Schofield has put the reins on as he starts work with Doncaster Rovers

Schofield had two days to prepare for his first game, a 1-1 draw at Crewe Alexandra, and having given his players Sunday off, he had one training session to get them ready for the visit of title-chasing Stevenage, the Doncaster-born coach's first home match in charge.

The temptation, then, must have been to flood his players with ideas on his way of playing but he has resisted.

"I think I've had to put the reins on a little bit today (Monday)," he admitted. "I think probably planed to do a bit much because you do want to get messages into the players. We needed to reflect after the game against Crewe and quickly prepare for the game against Stevenage, which offers different challenges.

"The players worked today, they had Sunday as a rest day.

"I speak to Sam, the sports scientist who is very good, and we discussed training load and how players can be physically at their peak come Tuesday evening.

"A lot of coaches and players I've spoken to and work with think more is better, but not necessarily n my mind.

"We've tried to train at a good intensity but also be intelligent in what we do."

Goalscorer George Miller is expected to recover from the stiffness he suffered after the Gresty Road game as Schofield looks to build on a positive start to life at his hometown club.