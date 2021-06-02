Why Daryl Dike did not join Barnsley FC permanently - Dane Murphy

Dane Murphy, chief executive at Barnsley. Picture: Barnsley FC

A statement on the MLS club’s website on Tuesday stated that the Reds had ‘elected to not exercise the purchase option’ on the US international forward, who joined the club on loan at the end of the winter window on February 1.

Barnsley had a buy-out clause – for an unspecified amount – to acquire Dike permanently at the end of his loan, but that was also subject to the agreement of personal terms.

With the exploits of Dike – who scored nine times in an excellent loan stint at Oakwell – having attracted interest from top-flight clubs in England and on the continent, the prohibitive financial package involved in signing the 20-year-old, incorporating his terms and the fact that the Reds missed out on a major cash windfall after failing to reach the Premier League, meant that the club took the decision not to take up the option.

Murphy told The Yorkshire Post: “We did not exercise the option, there is nothing to dispute there.

“But it is because of the entire financial package that it would cost Barnsley. That is due to the performance of Daryl, nothing else.

“You cannot hold anyone accountable for the fact that the kid played outside of his mind for the three and a half months he was here. He has gained a lot of interest in and around Europe and there are certain personal term offers placed before him that Barnsley just cannot compete with.

“So the whole package just would have been really difficult for us to square with and be able to invest in that and make sure the club were secure in all other areas.

“What we have said in the past – and will re-iterate – is when a player comes to Barnsley or is at Barnsley and plays to an ability where he has an idea in his mind, his families’ mind and his representatives’ minds where they can take another step in their career and invest in their own future, whatever comes their way, that is what makes Barnsley appealing.

“That if they come to Barnsley and do really well, they can grow with the club.”

Speaking about the future of Dike recently, Orlando CEO Alex Leitao said: “We understand that players, especially in that age, have this desire to go to Europe and play for top-tier leagues.