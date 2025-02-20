Why Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann and Bradford City rival Graham Alexander have reasons to be hopeful ahead of key League Two promotion run-in
Rovers put their recent ills behind them to move back into the top three following a much-needed 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Morecambe, when they had to contend with not only a fired-up home side, but a very difficult surface.
The Bantams were busy with EFL Trophy action as opposed to league business and while they bowed out at the semi-final stage in a valiant 2-1 reverse at favourites Birmingham City, their efforts in the competition have provided them with renewed hope ahead of the final third of the league campaign.
After successive derby losses to Grimsby Town and Chesterfield, Rovers plainly needed to reassert their promotion credentials.
They did just that in the first half at the Mazuma Stadium, with loanee Rob Street’s fourth goal of an impressive loan spell giving them an early lead.
In the final analysis, it was the way in which the visitors repelled strong pressure in the last quarter after being reduced to ten men following the dismissal of defender Jack Senior which was the most important aspect of the night, from a psychological perspective. The scenes of celebration at the final whistle suggested as much.
McCann, who admitted to some soul-searching with players on Monday, said: “I am just pleased for the players.
"It’s difficult, as you lose a derby game and feel down and we picked them back up on Monday.
"We had a chat - and that includes everybody - about where we are, really.
"For a lot of this season, you can get bogged down a little bit with results and you can start taking things personally. But the bigger picture is that we do the best we can to win and if we don’t, we go into the next one and there's a long way to go still.
"It was a test as soon as we got to Morecambe, really. We knew what the pitch was like as Copps (James Coppinger) had come to watch them at the weekend, so we knew that anyway. We had to pick a team to take the pitch into account really.
"It was never going to be a footballing game and one where we looked unbelievable on the eye as the pitch was not conducive.
"So we had to make sure we did the other bit of the game right and it was probably the bit we didn’t do well enough against Grimsby. We did that and added some quality.”
Fifth-placed Bradford - who are two places and one point behind Rovers with a game in hand - pushed the team viewed by virtually every observer to be comfortably the best in the lower divisions in Birmingham all the way before losing late on at a packed St Andrew’s. The hosts fielded a full-strength line-up.
Winter window arrivals Tommy Leigh, George Lapslie and Michael Mellon were all cup-tied for the Bantams, who are back in league action at home to MK Dons on Saturday, when they will be chasing a ninth straight home win.
Alexander said: “The biggest bonus is we know we have got the whole squad back involved and it would have been great to have them involved (on Tuesday) to get us that strength in depth and ability to change.
"They were a bit frustrated that they couldn’t be involved as well and wanted to help us win.
"But they are all in the mix now for the coming games and it’s the league only from now until the end of the season.
"The challenge is still as tough as it has been. But I think we can take solace and confidence from our whole run in the competition - and not just Birmingham - and who we have beaten along the way to understand we are a good team.”