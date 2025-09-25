Why Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is not one to panic after back-to-back League One losses
The Rovers chief had his say in the aftermath of setbacks to Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon and felt uncharacteristic defensive mistakes had as much to do with both losses as anything.
Doncaster were busy on marquee EFL Cup business on Wednesday evening, on their maiden trip to the plush Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and their first assignment at Spurs in almost half a century since way back in December 1975.
Rovers, then managed by Stan Anderson and in the fourth tier, lost out 7-2 to Spurs at the old White Hart Lane, but not before reaching the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
That run and the club’s current feats represent a bit of a bonus in truth, with Rovers' key fixture in the now being just up the M1 not far away at Luton Town on Saturday, where Doncaster are due in for the first time for a league game since March 2019.
Meanwhile, you have to go back to December 2023 for the last time that Rovers have lost three league matches in a row, during a difficult winter when they were too close to the bottom of League Two for comfort. It was the precursor to a remarkable recovery.
In the here and now as then, McCann, as is his wont, remains steadfastly calm and provides some perspective, which is important given the club's impressive start to life back in League One, in the round.
He said: "I don't think we've done much wrong in the league really. I know we have lost the last couple of games, but I think there's a lot of things we are doing quite right.
"I know I have spoken about the goals we conceded, but I think something we were looking at as a staff was that I know we were disappointed last year (at this stage) in League Two, but we are actually on the same amount of points as we are in League One.
"That puts it into perspective and it's actually a decent enough start for us and now we are up a league and we've had a decent start in League One.
"It's pretty similar, nine games, five wins, three defeats and one draw.
"That was exactly the same in League Two last year and the goal difference was similar, while the cup games has given us an opportunity to get some of the boys in, who need some game time.”